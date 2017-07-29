Previous
Blowing in the Wind by jangray
1 / 365

Blowing in the Wind

The wheat is drying well in the sun and warm winds today, but not ready for harvesting yet. After the mini heatwave, the storms are coming as you can see in the clouds.
29th July 2017 29th Jul 17

Jan Gray

Jan Gray
Photo Details

