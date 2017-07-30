Sign up
2 / 365
Blowing in the Wind
After the heatwave the storm clouds are brewing and the wheat is blowing drying well ready for the harvest later next month.
30th July 2017
30th Jul 17
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name's Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir.
206
photos
8
followers
19
following
56% complete
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
25th June 2017 12:30pm
Tags
stormy
,
day.
,
wheat.
