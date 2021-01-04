Previous
Rose in Winter by jangray
4 / 365

Rose in Winter

Didn’t go out for a walk today so photo from the garden. One of the climbing roses has decided to come out in bloom - in January!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Jan Gray

Photo Details

