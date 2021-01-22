Sign up
Sunny Winter’s Day
Walking along the Grantham Canal again towards Cropwell Bishop took this photo as loved the sun dappled shadows but could not decide whether better in colour or in black and white so have uploaded both for you to decide.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Tags
winter
,
canal
,
shadows
,
grantham
,
theme-thirds
Anne ❀
ace
I'm partial to images with blue and green :) Lovely pics, both of them.
January 23rd, 2021
