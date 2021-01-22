Previous
Next
Sunny Winter’s Day by jangray
22 / 365

Sunny Winter’s Day

Walking along the Grantham Canal again towards Cropwell Bishop took this photo as loved the sun dappled shadows but could not decide whether better in colour or in black and white so have uploaded both for you to decide.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ❀ ace
I'm partial to images with blue and green :) Lovely pics, both of them.
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise