First Snowdrops by jangray
23 / 365

First Snowdrops

Had to take a photo of the first snowdrop s in the garden. Taken with the iPhone portrait stage light facility to completely black out the background to highlight the stem and lovely little white bud. Spring is on the way!
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Jan Gray
