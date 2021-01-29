Previous
Next
Basking in the Sun by jangray
29 / 365

Basking in the Sun

On our walk today, we passed by a field of llamas making the most of the winter sun today. The one in the front struck a perfect pose as I was about to take the photo.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm
Funny how these seem more common in the UK now.
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise