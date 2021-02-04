Previous
Next
In Need of Repair by jangray
35 / 365

In Need of Repair

Over the years a lot of the canal has been repaired and renovated by the Grantham Canal Society but this lock is still waiting. I think it looks worse with the muddied water from the heavy rains.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise