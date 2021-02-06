Previous
Snowdrops by jangray
37 / 365

Snowdrops

Another garden photo as rain stopped the walking today. These 2 buds had completely opened to show their pretty green and white tips that are usually hidden inside.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Jan Gray
