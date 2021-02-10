Previous
Another Cold Day by jangray
41 / 365

Another Cold Day

Looking out towards the Harby Hills just down from our house, we started the walk in the sun but within a few minutes this bleak cloud enveloped us and another snow shower appeared. By the time we got home it was sunny again! Strange weather!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Jan Gray

