Another Cold Day
Looking out towards the Harby Hills just down from our house, we started the walk in the sun but within a few minutes this bleak cloud enveloped us and another snow shower appeared. By the time we got home it was sunny again! Strange weather!
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
10th February 2021 1:46pm
snow
hills
