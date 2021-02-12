Previous
I Think I came out too Early! by jangray
43 / 365

I Think I came out too Early!

Today my first Daffodil came out in the garden, but looking rather sorrowful with the snow all around it. Still, another sign of Spring to lift our spirits!
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
11% complete

