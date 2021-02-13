Previous
Next
Icicles by jangray
44 / 365

Icicles

Hanging off a planter in the garden, these icicles were getting longer each day as they started to thaw then froze again in the evening.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise