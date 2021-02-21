Previous
Mute Swan by jangray
52 / 365

Mute Swan

Taken on the canal, this lone swan has gliding along with beautiful pristine feathers following a preen. Edited in Snapseed then Impresso Pro.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
