Pulmonaria by jangray
Pulmonaria

Another early Spring flower, the Pulmonaria. A flower that has two colour flowers on one stem to represent the veins and arteries from the heart. I edited the plant in Snapseed and then recoloured using the PhotSplash app.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Jan Gray
