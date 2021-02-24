Previous
Crocus by jangray
Crocus

A Saffron Crocus from the garden. Edited in Snapseed and Color Splash. Taking the background colour out emphasises the petal and stamen colours.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Jan Gray
