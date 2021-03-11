Previous
White Toothed Tree Mushroom by jangray
White Toothed Tree Mushroom

Found on a dead birch tree in a local wood. Stood out because it was so white amongst the green barks.
11th March 2021

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Photo Details

