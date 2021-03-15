Previous
Cuckoo Pint by jangray
Cuckoo Pint

Found in the undergrowth of the woodland, this is usually seen in the autumn but spotted today. Very poisonous to us but not to certain small mammals. Taken on the iPhone and edited on Snapseed.
Jan Gray

@jangray
