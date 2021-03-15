Sign up
74 / 365
Cuckoo Pint
Found in the undergrowth of the woodland, this is usually seen in the autumn but spotted today. Very poisonous to us but not to certain small mammals. Taken on the iPhone and edited on Snapseed.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G7
Taken
23rd August 2020 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
woodland
,
cuckoo
,
poisonous
,
pint.
