Gathering Swans and Geese by jangray
Gathering Swans and Geese

On a local lake, the swan and geese were gathering and beginning to pair up. Some of the swans were the youngsters from last year that have been kicked out of the family group. Taken on the iPhone in black and white.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Jan Gray

