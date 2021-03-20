Previous
Next
Moth Orchid by jangray
79 / 365

Moth Orchid

Taken in black and white to highlight the markings on this flower. Also took it from the side view to highlight the texture and shapes within the flower itself.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise