Toy Time by jangray
148 / 365

Toy Time

I decided to wash the dog’s toys and put them out to dry in the sunshine. As you can see, Izzy and Bertie were a little confused but determined to keep guard.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
