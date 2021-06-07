Previous
No Mow May by jangray
155 / 365

No Mow May

Last year I planted some wildflower seeds at the end of the summer and with no mow May this is the result. Quite pleased with the first year’s results.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
