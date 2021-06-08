Sign up
156 / 365
Proud Mum
Taken today in our village part of the Grantham Canal. I have been watching for a while waiting for the cygnets to hatch as the mum has been on the nest for some time now. On our walk today, managed to grab this shot. Definitely a ‘cute’ shot.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Jan Gray
Hi. My name's Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir.
Tags
canal
grantham
swan.
cygnets.
