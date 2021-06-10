Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Purple Aliums
One of my favourite plants with their statuesque heads rising above the other plants. The only disappointment for me is they don’t last long in flower, but the seed heads are still very impressive. The bees and hover flies love them.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
158
photos
7
followers
18
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2021 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
aliums
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close