Purple Aliums by jangray
Purple Aliums

One of my favourite plants with their statuesque heads rising above the other plants. The only disappointment for me is they don’t last long in flower, but the seed heads are still very impressive. The bees and hover flies love them.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Jan Gray

