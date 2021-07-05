Previous
Next
Oxeye Daisy by jangray
181 / 365

Oxeye Daisy

These are looking lovely at the moment along the edges of the field nearby. Took this on the iPhone using the portrait mode.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise