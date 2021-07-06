Sign up
182 / 365
Raindrop
During a very wet walk in the woods today, managed to catch a drop before it fell with the shadows of the trees captured in the raindrop.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th November 2020 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodland
,
raindrop
