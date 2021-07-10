Previous
Next
Yellow Banded Snail by jangray
186 / 365

Yellow Banded Snail

Spotted today climbing up a cow Parsley stem. Managed to catch the head in the right position to show all the features.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise