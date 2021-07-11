Previous
Campanula by jangray
187 / 365

Campanula

I love the colour of the wild Campanula or bell flower. Just before I took the shot a beautiful bee was right inside gathering the pollen, but sadly, it flew off before I as ready for the shot.
11th July 2021

Jan Gray

