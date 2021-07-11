Sign up
187 / 365
Campanula
I love the colour of the wild Campanula or bell flower. Just before I took the shot a beautiful bee was right inside gathering the pollen, but sadly, it flew off before I as ready for the shot.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Views
6
Album
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2021 10:04am
Tags
campanula
365 Project
