188 / 365

Wild Sweet Pea

Spotted this amongst some brambles and ivy poking out. Love the purple flowers against the green. Doesn’t have the perfume as strong as the garden varieties but still quite a delicate scent.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name's Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir.
