191 / 365
Clover Flower
I know many people don’t like clover as it ruins their pristine lawns, but if you let it grow, which I have done this year the flowers outweigh a spoilt lawn. They are beautiful little pearls within the green.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
192
photos
8
followers
19
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clover
