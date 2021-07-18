Sign up
194 / 365
Small Skipper Butterfly
Another butterfly spotted on the canal, the Small Skipper. I thought it was a day moth but found it on google. Although called a small skipper, it was quite a large butterfly with a beautiful furry body.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Tags
butterfly
,
small
,
skipper
