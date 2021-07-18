Previous
Small Skipper Butterfly by jangray
194 / 365

Small Skipper Butterfly

Another butterfly spotted on the canal, the Small Skipper. I thought it was a day moth but found it on google. Although called a small skipper, it was quite a large butterfly with a beautiful furry body.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Jan Gray

Photo Details

