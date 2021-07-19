Previous
Next
Blue Demoiselle by jangray
195 / 365

Blue Demoiselle

Warming up in the sunshine this damsel fly was perfectly sitting ready for the photo to be taken.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise