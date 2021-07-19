Sign up
195 / 365
Blue Demoiselle
Warming up in the sunshine this damsel fly was perfectly sitting ready for the photo to be taken.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
4
4
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
9th July 2021 11:08am
fly.
,
damsel
