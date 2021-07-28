Previous
Fishing Time by jangray
Fishing Time

An early evening walk on the beach where this pair of fishermen were in perfect silhouettes against the cliffs.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Jan Gray
