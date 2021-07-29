Previous
Storms on the Way by jangray
207 / 365

Storms on the Way

After the heatwave, the storms are on the horizon. On our walk around the farmland near the village we could see the storm coming. Even the wheat was being battered by the wind bending the ears over.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Jan Gray
