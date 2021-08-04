Previous
Meadow Brown Butterfly by jangray
213 / 365

Meadow Brown Butterfly

Another spotting on today’s dog walk. Lots of butterflies are around at the moment and this lovely Meadow Brown decided to sit for long enough to get this photo.
4th August 2021

Jan Gray

