216 / 365
Dandelion Clock
Dandelions are a bit like marmite, either you like or dislike. I think they are beautiful, especially the seed heads that are perfectly uniform. Converted to black and white, I feel make the shoes stand out more.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
3
3
365
iPhone 8 Plus
27th April 2020 10:40am
dandelion
,
seed
,
heads
