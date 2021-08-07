Previous
Dandelion Clock by jangray
Dandelion Clock

Dandelions are a bit like marmite, either you like or dislike. I think they are beautiful, especially the seed heads that are perfectly uniform. Converted to black and white, I feel make the shoes stand out more.
7th August 2021

Jan Gray

