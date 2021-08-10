Previous
Peacock Butterfly by jangray
219 / 365

Peacock Butterfly

Flitting around the garden today this lovely butterfly. Managed to take the photo when it came to rest on a fern. Fortunately, it had its’ wings completely out so could capture the beautiful markings.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Jan Gray
