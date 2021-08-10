Sign up
219 / 365
Peacock Butterfly
Flitting around the garden today this lovely butterfly. Managed to take the photo when it came to rest on a fern. Fortunately, it had its’ wings completely out so could capture the beautiful markings.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
219
photos
8
followers
18
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th July 2021 12:21pm
Tags
peacock
,
butterfly
