A Local Landmark

Our village had a Stilton cheese factory many years ago that burnt to the ground and had become an eyesore on the landscape. Several companies wanted to buy the land and build on it but dropped out along the way. Now, finally this land has been bought and being built in for houses. The only thing left was the famous chimney that had become a landmark as you entered the village until today when it finally was brought down. Although an eyesore, a little sad to see such a landmark go.