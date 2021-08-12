Previous
Cooling Off by jangray
221 / 365

Cooling Off

After a long walk today, Izzy couldn’t wait to get in the river for a cool off. From the look on her face, she’s enjoying it.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
