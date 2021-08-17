Previous
Speckled Bush Cricket by jangray
226 / 365

Speckled Bush Cricket

Another insect spotted today in the garden. A Speckled bush cricket sunning itself on the leaves of the Alchemilla Mollis plant. Love it’ weird looking eyes!
17th August 2021

Jan Gray

