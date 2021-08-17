Sign up
226 / 365
Speckled Bush Cricket
Another insect spotted today in the garden. A Speckled bush cricket sunning itself on the leaves of the Alchemilla Mollis plant. Love it’ weird looking eyes!
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name's Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir.
Tags
insect
,
cricket.
