The Last of the Poppies by jangray
The Last of the Poppies

In a neighbouring field, I spotted these few poppies rising to take in the sun’s rays. A good contrast against the golden corn and the lovely sky.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
