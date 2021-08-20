Previous
Bridlington - View from Flamborough Head by jangray
229 / 365

Bridlington - View from Flamborough Head

Took a lovely walk along the coastline today from our holiday home in Bridlington to Flamborough and back. Perfect walking weather and ended back with 2 very tired doggies!
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
