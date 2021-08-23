Previous
Bracket Fungus by jangray
232 / 365

Bracket Fungus

Situated on a branch high up on the tree, these had appeared after the recent few rainy days. From what I can ascertain these are Bracket Polypore Fungi.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Jan Gray

