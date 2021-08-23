Sign up
232 / 365
Bracket Fungus
Situated on a branch high up on the tree, these had appeared after the recent few rainy days. From what I can ascertain these are Bracket Polypore Fungi.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
232
photos
8
followers
18
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2021 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bracket
,
fungi
