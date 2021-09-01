Previous
Dead Man’s Fingers by jangray
241 / 365

Dead Man’s Fingers

Spotted these out on today’s walk in a woodland, these weird looking fungi sticking out of the undergrowth. Had to look them up and found out they are called Dead Man’s Fingers.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
