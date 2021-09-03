Previous
The Front Garden by jangray
243 / 365

The Front Garden

As I’ve been taking photos each month, this is beginning to show we are heading into autumn. The greens are becoming a little lacklustre and some of the leaves are beginning to change colour.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
67% complete

