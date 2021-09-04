Sign up
244 / 365
Time for a Rest
Been on a long walk today around the border between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire but I think it was little too far for the dogs who just down tooled on the riverside and refused to walk further without a good snack break.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
247
photos
8
followers
17
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2021 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
365 Project
close