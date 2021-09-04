Previous
Time for a Rest by jangray
Time for a Rest

Been on a long walk today around the border between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire but I think it was little too far for the dogs who just down tooled on the riverside and refused to walk further without a good snack break.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
