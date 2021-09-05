Previous
Morning Dew by jangray
245 / 365

Morning Dew

Another sign of autumn, finding dew on the plants in the morning. Close up, it looks like tiny jewels.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
