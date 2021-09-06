Previous
Next
River Soar by jangray
246 / 365

River Soar

A lovely walk along the river today, where we came across this lovely narrow boat moored up. It was obviously somebody’s pride and joy.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise