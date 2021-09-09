Sign up
249 / 365
Dappled Shade
Today’s walk in the woods was lovely in the dappled sun that streaked through the trees. The shadows and colours really shine out.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Views
6
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
8th September 2021 8:58am
