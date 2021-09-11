Previous
Mum in a Million by jangray
251 / 365

Mum in a Million

This is the Mother’s Day rose. It has a beautiful colour, texture and perfume. I gave it to my mum just a few months before she passed away sadly. It is very special to me when it flowers.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
