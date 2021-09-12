Sign up
252 / 365
Scarlet Rose
One of my favourite roses that comes into its’ own at this time of the year. A lovely shape and colour.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2021 2:03pm
Tags
rose
