Sunset by jangray
Sunset

Went for a late walk with the dogs tonight and this beautiful sunset over the canal appeared. Amazing colours, like the sky was alight.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
